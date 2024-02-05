Jasprit Bumrah took nine wickets in Vizag Test (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah becomes first-ever bowler with this record in Tests

By Parth Dhall 05:35 pm Feb 05, 2024

What's the story Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again proved why is among the modern-day greats in international cricket. The right-arm pacer picked up nine wickets in the 2nd Test against England in Vizag, which the hosts won by 106 runs. Bumrah recorded a historic six-wicket haul in the first innings and took three crucial scalps in India's defense. He broke several records in the game.

Bumrah takes six in first innings

Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers on Day 2. He worked his magic by setting up Joe Root once again. His in-swinging yorker that knocked over Ollie Pope took the cricket fraternity by storm. The speedster was breathing fire when he forced Jonny Bairstow play a loose shot. Eventually, he removed Ben Stokes, Tom Hartley and Anderson. He took 6/45 in 15.5 overs.

Tenth fifer in Test cricket

This was Bumrah's 10th five-wicket haul and second at home. It was his third Test fifer against England. As per Cricket.com, Bumrah's 6/45 is the best bowling figures for an Indian pacer in a home Test match since 2000. Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav trails him in this regard with his 6/88 against West Indies in 2018 in Hyderabad.

Bumrah's second-inning exploits

Bumrah struck for India at crucial junctures in the second innings as well. On Day 4, he dismissed Bairstow, which brought down England to 194/6. The pacer then removed Ben Foakes, who shared a 55-run stand with Tom Hartley. The latter was Bumrah's final scalp of the match. Bumrah wrapped up England's innings with figures worth 3/46 (17.2).

First-ever bowler with this feat

As per Cricket Statistician Rajneesh Gupta, Bumrah has become the first-ever bowler to take nine wickets in India-England Tests in both the countries. The Indian pacer recorded figures worth 9/110 in the 2021 Nottingham Test. He scalped four and five wickets, respectively, in the two innings. Notably, the match ended in a draw.

Over 50 Test wickets against England

Bumrah has become only the seventh Indian bowler with over 50 wickets against England in Test cricket. Among Indian pacers, only Kapil Dev and Ishant Sharma have more Test wickets than Bumrah against England.

Fastest Indian pacer to 150 Test wickets

During the match, Bumrah also completed 150 wickets in Test cricket (34 games). He is the fastest Indian pacer to accomplish the mark. Bumrah broke the record of Kapil, who took 39 matches for this. While Erapalli Prasanna and Anil Kumble also took 34 Tests apiece, Ravichandran Ashwin (29) and Ravindra Jadeja (32) are the only Indians to reach the milestone faster than Bumrah.