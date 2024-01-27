Record

Ashwin joins Kapil in this elite list

Former Indian cricket legend Kapil had dismissed Mudassar Nazar 12 times in Test cricket. Ashwin has now joined him in this elite list. Ishant Sharma dismissed Alastair Cook 11 times whereas Kapil got Graham Gooch on 11 occasions as well. Ashwin too managed to dismiss Australia's David Warner 11 times in the longest format. Notably, Ashwin is the only spinner among the trio.

Battle

Stokes averages 19.33 against Ashwin

As per ESPNcricinfo, across 25 innings, Stokes has scored 232 runs versus the veteran spinner. The southpaw has smashed 23 fours and four sixes, besides facing 501 dot balls. Stokes averages a dismal 19.33 versus Ashwin with a strike rate of 37.23. Meanwhile, Ashwin has dismissed Stokes 10 times at home. Stokes has managed 183 runs at 18.30.

Information

How did Stokes get out?

Stokes came to the crease when England were 140/4. He eventually got six runs from 33 balls. A tossed up delivery drew Ashwin forward and it turned past the outside edge, crashing on to the stumps. England were 163/5 with Stokes's dismissal.

Summary

How has the first Test panned out?

Three-fers from Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja helped India outmuscle England in their first innings. Despite Stokes's valiant half-century, England perished for 246. In response, India managed 436/10. Jadeja managed 87 with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 80-plus scores. For England, Joe Root claimed a four-wicket haul. England trail India and have lost half their side in the second innings.