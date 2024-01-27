Details

Bumrah traps Root in front of the wickets

It was an in-swinger from Bumrah that sharply came into the right-handed Root. The latter had no answers as he went off balance and the red cherry struck his pads. Umpire Chris Gaffaney subsequently raised the finger. Though Root asked for a referral, the ball-tracking showed the ball would have clipped the leg stump. Root, hence, had to walk back.

Seventh dismissal against Root

Bumrah has now dismissed Root seven times across 19 Test meetings. The latter averages 35 in this battle. Only Pat Cummins (11), Josh Hazlewood (10), Nathan Lyon (8), and Mitchell Starc (8) have dismissed Root more often in the longest format. Five of Root's dismissals against Bumrah have come in England. Meanwhile, Bumrah has not dismissed any other batter more often in Tests.

Root vs India

Most Test runs against India

Though Root could only manage 29 and 2 in the Hyderabad Test, he displaced Ricky Ponting (2,555) to become the highest run-scorer against India (Tests). Root has now raced to 2,557 runs against India in 26 Tests at 60.88 (100s: 9, 50s: 10). Earlier in the game, he also surpassed Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (2,535) to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches.

Here are their overall numbers

The only current batter with over 10,000 Test runs, Root has raced to 11,447 runs at 49.98. The tally includes 30 tons and 60 fifties. With the wicket of Root, Bumrah has raced to 144 Test scalps, averaging nearly 21. He owns nine fifers. 45 of his wickets have come against England (5W: 2). Playing his fifth home Test, he owns 18 wickets.

How did the game pan out?

India bowled out England for 246 after they elected to bat. Ben Stokes slammed 70, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each. Contributions from KL Rahul (86), Yashasvi Jaiswal (80) Ravindra Jadeja (87), and other batters meant India posted 436 and earned a massive 190-run lead. Meanwhile, England were 117/3 at the time of Root's dismissal in the third innings.