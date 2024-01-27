Knock

A captain's knock from Tiwary

Bengal were tottering at 57/4 as their inexperienced top order couldn't withstand the pressure. Hence, it was up to Tiwary and Anustup Majumdar to take Bengal to safer shores. The two veterans added a 211-run stand which helped the team post a decent first innings total against Assam. After Majumdar's departure, Tiwary added 37 runs with Karan Lal before falling to Akash Sengupta.

Tiwary completes 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket

Courtesy of his century, Tiwary accomplished 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket. The 38-year-old needed 38 runs to unlock the feat ahead of this clash against Assam. However, he has compiled 10,062 runs in 145 FC matches at an average above 48. Besides 30 centuries, Tiwary has slammed 45 fifties. He has been a mainstay for Bengal since making his debut in 2004.

Fourth player from Bengal to accomplish 10,000 First-Class runs

As per the Times of India, Tiwary became the fourth player from Bengal to complete the humongous feat of 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He joins the elite list which contains players like Pankaj Roy, Arun Lal and Sourav Ganguly.

A look at his struggle in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

Before this century, the 38-year-old was struggling for runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign. Tiwary failed to reach the 50-run mark even once in four innings as 32 against Andhra was his highest score. Tiwary's scores this season read 32, 3, 19 and 100.

A look at Tiwary's numbers in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Tiwary had a lukewarm 2022-23 Ranji Trophy where he used to get starts but failed to convert them into big scores. He amassed 473 runs from 10 matches at 33.78. The veteran had slammed six fifties but didn't touch the triple-figure mark. He was Bengal's fourth-highest run-getter last season. He was behind Majumdar (867), Sudip Gharami (803) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (798).

Tiwary overturned his retirement call ahead of the season

Tiwary had announced his retirement from cricket ahead of the domestic season last year. However, after consultation with CAB president Snehashis Ganguly, he decided to play for one more season. He led Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final last season where they lost to Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens. Apart from being a sensational cricketer, Tiwary is also West Bengal's Sports Minister.

How has the match proceeded?

Bengal had a torrid start as they were reduced to 57/4. Their inexperienced top order crumbled under pressure before Majumdar and Tiwary added 211 runs together. Both batters hammered tons while Lal and Suraj Jaiswal slammed fifties to post a mammoth total of 405 in the first innings. Mukhtar Hussain starred for Assam with figures of 4/86 while Dharani Rabha claimed two wickets.