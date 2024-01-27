Knock

A tremendous hand under pressure

Majumdar came to the crease when Bengal stared down the barrel at 57/4. however, he applied himself to the conditions and showed tremendous grit and determination. His resilience paid dividends as he stitched a massive 211-run stand with skipper Manoj Tiwary, to guide Bengal to safer shores. Majumdar's 125 off 235 deliveries was laced with 16 boundaries. Eventually, Mrinmoy Dutta dismissed him.

Record

Here are his exceptional numbers in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

Majumdar has led with the bat for Bengal this season. The 39-year-old batter has amassed 333 runs from only four innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign at an average of 83.25. He has slammed two centuries and a solitary fifty. He hammered 125 against Andhra and a 71-run knock versus Chhattisgarh as well before this century.

Runs

Majumdar accomplished 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket

The veteran batter completed 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket in the previous Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh at the Eden Gardens. Majumdar's 71-run knock helped him reach the massive milestone. He has currently raced to 5,164 runs from 85 First-Class matches at an average above 42. Besides slamming 15 centuries, the 39-year-old has also smashed 24 fifties.

2022-23

A stellar 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season for Majumdar

Majumdar was one of the best batters in the entirety of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign. He finished as the third-highest run-getter last season, compiling 867 runs from 15 innings at an average of 61.92. He smashed three centuries and four fifties. Only Mayank Agarwal (990) and Arpit Vasavada (907) scored more runs than Majumdar. He was among six batters with 800-plus runs.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Bengal had a horrible start as their inexperienced top order crumbled under pressure. They were reduced to 57/4. But Majumdar and Tiwary with their years of experience handled the situation brilliantly, adding 211 runs together. Both batters hammered centuries as Bengal reached 376/7 with Karan Lal (29*) and Suraj Jaiswal (47*) at the crease. Assam's Mukhtar Hussain and Dharani Rabha claimed two wickets each.