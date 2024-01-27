Knock

A stellar knock from Jagadeesan

On a track where Chandigarh were folded for 111 batting first, TN were off to a decent start with openers Jagadeesan and B Sachin adding 45 runs. The former then recorded a double-century stand (233) with fellow centurion Pradosh Ranjan Paul (105). He added 100-plus runs with Baba Indrajith as well. Jagadeesan showcased remarkable intent as he scored runs all over the park.

Stats

Here are his FC numbers

With this knock, Jagadeesan has raced past 2,270 runs in First-Class cricket in 37 matches at an average of 39-plus. Overall, this was his eighth century in this format along with seven fifties. His 245* against Railways in his previous outing was his maiden double-century in red-ball cricket. He became the first batter to slam successive double-tons in the ongoing season.

Stats

Can Jagadeesan match his numbers from the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy?

Jagadeesan enjoyed an impressive campaign in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy as he finished as the third-highest run-getter for Tamil Nadu. He scored 534 runs from seven matches at 48.54, slamming two tons. Only Pradosh Ranjan Paul (631) and Sai Sudharsan (572) had scored more runs.