Ranji Trophy 2024: Gujarat outclass Tamil Nadu, clinch first win

1/10

Sports 4 min read

Ranji Trophy 2024: Gujarat outclass Tamil Nadu, clinch first win

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:22 pm Jan 08, 202406:22 pm

Arzan Nagwaswalla claimed 4/37 in the fourth innings against Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

Gujarat kick-started their 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign with a big win over Tamil Nadu at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Monday. It was an intense battle, but in the end, Gujarat's bowlers made the difference between the two teams. Chasing 299 in the fourth innings, Tamil Nadu fell short by 111 runs courtesy of some disciplined bowling display from the Gujarat bowlers.

2/10

Here's the match summary

Gujarat were bundled out for 236 in the first innings, courtesy of M Mohammed's 5/44. Manan Hingrajia and Umang Kumar slammed fifties. In reply, Tamil Nadu folded for 250, thanks to an 85 from Mohammed as Ravi Bishnoi claimed a career-best 4/73. Hingrajia, Umang, and Ripal Patel's fifties saw Gujarat reach 312 in the second innings before they bundled out Tamil Nadu for 187.

3/10

Twin fifties from Hingrajia!

Hingrajia scored a patient 159-ball 65 to steady the ship for Gujarat after they lost early wickets in the first innings. He backed it up with another 52-run knock in the second innings. The 25-year-old stitched two crucial partnerships with Umang Kumar in both innings to help Gujarat. Overall, Hingrajia has completed 500 runs in FC cricket, hammering four fifties and a ton.

4/10

Umang shines with the bat in both innings

Umang slammed 76 and 89 in either innings, and both times his knocks were crucial as Gujarat lost early wickets. He compiled two big partnerships with Hingrajia to steer Gujarat to safety both times. Playing only his seventh First-Class encounter, Umang has scored 392 runs at an average above 25. He has now slammed three First-Class fifties in this format.

5/10

Mohammed bags 5/44 in the first innings

Mohammed was the pick of the Tamil Nadu bowlers as he scalped his third First-Class fifer. His 5/44 restricted Gujarat to 236 in the first innings. Mohammed got rid of Priyank Panchal early on. He broke the partnership between Hingrajia and Umang as he dismissed both batters before removing Urvil Patel and Priyajeet Jadeja. Overall, Mohammed has claimed 64 wickets from 26 FC matches.

6/10

Career-best First-Class score for Mohammed

After picking up a fifer, Mohammed delivered with the bat as he hammered an 85 with his side in deep trouble. Tamil Nadu were 101/7 when Mohammed came to the crease. He stitched a brilliant 116-run stand with Sandeep Warrier, helping TN reach the 250-run mark as they earned a slender lead of 14 runs. This was Mohammed's second FC fifty, amassing 456 runs.

7/10

Ravi Bishnoi claims 4/43 in the first innings

Ravi Bishnoi was the best bowler for Gujarat in the first innings as they bundled out Tamil Nadu for 250. The leg-spinner claimed 4/43 from his 17 overs. He outfoxed Vijay Shankar first, followed by dismissing Narayan Jagadeesan. Bishnoi also scalped Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore's wicket before removing Mohammed. He registered his career-best figures in his second First-Class match. Overall, he has claimed seven wickets.

8/10

Ripal's blazing 81 on First-Class debut

Ripal played an absolute blinder in the second innings as he hammered a 71-ball 81. He slammed five sixes and as many boundaries during his innings. Making his First-Class debut, the 28-year-old hammered his maiden fifty in this format with exceptional counter-attacking skills. Ripal added 86 runs with Chintan Gaja, helping Gujarat reach a decent total of 312 in the second innings.

9/10

Warrier and Sai Kishore were superb for Tamil Nadu

Warrier claimed 4/57 in the first innings and chipped in with another 3/51 in the second outing. He was the most consistent bowler for Tamil Nadu. Skipper Sai Kishore was on song in the second outing as he scalped 4/83. He removed Hingrajia first, followed by Urvil, Bishnoi, and Arzan Nagwaswalla. Sai Kishore and Warrier have claimed 117 and 224 First-Class wickets respectively.

10/10

Nagwaswalla and Gaja starred for Gujarat in the second innings

Chintan Gaja finished with 3/34 in the second innings, while Nagwaswalla was the star for Gujarat claiming 4/37. Gaja struck early to remove Balasubhramamim Sachin followed by Sai Sudharsan. Later, he also dismissed Shankar. Meanwhile, Nagswaswalla removed Washington Sundar early on before ending Sai Kishore's gritty knock. He later removed Mohammed and Warrier. Gaja and Nagwaswalla have claimed 161 and 104 First-Class wickets respectively.