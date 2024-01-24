Mitchell Marsh could lead Australia in ICC T20 World Cup
Mitchell Marsh will lead a 14-member Australia squad versus West Indies in a forthcoming three-match T20I series. The 32-year-old all-rounder has previously lead the Aussies in South Africa in August-September last year. Marsh could be one of the prime contenders to lead the Aussies in this year's ICC T20 World Cup in June. Barring Marsh, Matthew Wade and Pat Cummins are in the fray.
Australia's T20I squad vs West Indies
Australia T20I squad vs West Indies: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Key players rested for the series
Cummins has been rested for this series along with fellow pacer Mitchell Starc with both fast bowlers being managed due to 'ongoing minor physical issues'. Steve Smith has been rested as well. Matthew Short, who scored 541 runs in the 2023-24 Big Bash League, will open. Australia's last T20I assignment before the World Cup will be versus New Zealand.
Captaincy options: Key T20 numbers of Marsh, Cummins, and Wade
In 49 matches, Marsh owns 1.272 runs at 33.47, including 4,007 in T20s . He owns 8 fifties and a strike rate of 133.19. He owns 82 scalps, including 15 in T20Is. Cummins has claimed 55 scalps from 50 matches at 24.54 (ER: 7.37). He owns 143 T20 scalps. Lastly, wicketkeeper Wade has 1,146 runs at 27.28 (SR: 135.14). He owns 4,990 T20 runs.
A look at their captaincy stats for Australia
Wade has led Australia in 12 matches, winning just three (W% 25). Marsh has a 100% record as Australia's skipper in this format, winning three out of three matches. Test and ODI captain Cummins is yet to lead in T20Is.