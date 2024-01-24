Information

Australia's T20I squad vs West Indies

Australia T20I squad vs West Indies: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Players

Key players rested for the series

Cummins has been rested for this series along with fellow pacer Mitchell Starc with both fast bowlers being managed due to 'ongoing minor physical issues'. Steve Smith has been rested as well. Matthew Short, who scored 541 runs in the 2023-24 Big Bash League, will open. Australia's last T20I assignment before the World Cup will be versus New Zealand.

Numbers

Captaincy options: Key T20 numbers of Marsh, Cummins, and Wade

In 49 matches, Marsh owns 1.272 runs at 33.47, including 4,007 in T20s . He owns 8 fifties and a strike rate of 133.19. He owns 82 scalps, including 15 in T20Is. Cummins has claimed 55 scalps from 50 matches at 24.54 (ER: 7.37). He owns 143 T20 scalps. Lastly, wicketkeeper Wade has 1,146 runs at 27.28 (SR: 135.14). He owns 4,990 T20 runs.

Do you know?

A look at their captaincy stats for Australia

Wade has led Australia in 12 matches, winning just three (W% 25). Marsh has a 100% record as Australia's skipper in this format, winning three out of three matches. Test and ODI captain Cummins is yet to lead in T20Is.