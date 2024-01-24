Medvedev

Medvedev wins on his 100th Slam match appearance

Medvedev now has a 26-7 win-loss record at the Australian Open. Medvedev featured in his 100th Grand Slam match (singles) and owns a 75-25 win-loss record. He is a two-time finalist here in Melbourne (2021, 2022). Medvedev, who won the US Open in 2021, has reached his eighth Grand Slam semi-final. He has progressed to the final on five occasions (L4).

Records

Massive records for Medvedev

As per Opta, Medvedev is only the fourth player born after 1990 to achieve 75 Grand Slams wins after Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and Dominic Thiem. At 75%, Medvedev holds the best win % of the four. Meanwhile, Medvedev now 50-1 after taking the first set on hard court at Grand Slams, with his only defeat coming to Rafael Nadal - AO final 2022.

Numbers

Match stats and head-to-head record

Hurkacz doled out 16 aces compared to Medvedev's `11, who also committed more double faults (7-5). Medvedev had a 78% win on the first serve and a 46% win on the second. He also converted 4/9 break points with Hurkacz clocking 5/15. In terms of the head-to-head record, Medvedev has improved the tally to 3-3 on the ATP Tour.

Do you know?

Grand Slams: Medvedev has claimed nine ATP top 10 wins

With victory over Hurkacz in the Australian Open quarter-final, Medvedev has claimed nine ATP top 10 wins at Grand Slams, drawing level with Thiem for the most among players born after 1990.