Jelena Ostapenko wins 2024 Adelaide International, lifts her 7th honor

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Jelena Ostapenko wins 2024 Adelaide International, lifts her 7th honor

By Rajdeep Saha 03:57 pm Jan 13, 202403:57 pm

Jelena Ostapenko captured the 2024 Adelaide International title (Photo credit: X/@AdelaideTennis)

Jelena Ostapenko captured the 2024 Adelaide International title on Saturday after beating Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2. Notably, Ostapenko has claimed her seventh singles honor and a fourth on hard courts. This was also her maiden title since winning the 2022 Dubai Open. Ostapenko is set to enter the WTA Top 10 Rankings for the first time in five years. Here are the details.

2/5

A strong start for Ostapenko in 2024

The 26-year-old Ostapenko has made a strong start to the 2024 season. She reached the Brisbane International quarter-finals, besides taking home the women's doubles title with Lyudmila Kichenok. And now, she won five matches in a row to clinch the title in Adelaide. The Latvian was seeded sixth in the tournament.

3/5

A look at the match stats

Both players served three aces each. Kasatkina committed four double faults to Ostapenko's two. Ostapenko clocked a 69% win on her first serve and 50% on the second. She converted 5/9 break points. Ostapenko fired 32 winners to 27 unforced errors.

4/5

Decoding her journey in the tourney

In the round of 32, Ostapenko downed Sorana Cirstea 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. Ostapenko then had to battle hard in another three-setter versus Caroline Garcia. She prevailed 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Notably, Garcia doled out 15 aces in that match. In the quarters, Ostapenko earned a 7-5, 6-3 win over Marta Kostyuk. In the semis, she surged past Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 7-6 before defeating Kasatkina.

5/5

A 6-2 lead in the H2H meetings

Ostapenko has taken a 6-2 lead over Kasatkina in the WTA Tour head-to-head meetings. However, before Saturday's final, Kasatkina had beaten Ostapenko in their previous hard-court meeting at the US Open in 2017.