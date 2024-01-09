Australian Open 2024: Decoding the top contenders in men's singles

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Australian Open 2024: Decoding the top contenders in men's singles

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:30 am Jan 09, 202408:30 am

Novak Djokovic has clinched 10 Australian Open titles (Photo credit: X/@atptour)

The 2024 Australian Open will commence on January 14 as players from all over the globe will contest to clinch the crown. Novak Djokovic has dominated the men's field by winning it 10 times. He has won it four times in the last five years. However, he may have some stiff competition this time. We decode the contenders for the Australian Open (men's singles).

2/6

Andrey Rublev can be the dark horse

Andrey Rublev is often overlooked as he has always been good but nothing outstanding. However, he had a strong 2023 where he recorded his 250th career win in Monte Carlo and later, went on to win his first Masters 1000 trophy, beating Holger Rune. Rublev reached the quarter-finals of three Grand Slams last year and will look to build on that performance this time.

3/6

Jannik Sinner had a brilliant 2023

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner is finally living up to the hype as he had a sensational 2023. The 22-year-old won his maiden Masters 1000 title in Canada while also making it to his first Grand Slam semi-final in Wimbledon. Sinner also reached the ATP Finals (summit clash) where he lost to Djokovic. He will look to continue that form at the Australian Open.

4/6

Daniil Medvedev aiming for his second Grand Slam title

After reaching the finals in Melbourne in 2021 and 2022, Daniil Medvedev will look to finally clinch the title this time. The Russian is in good touch as he reached the final of the 2023 US Open. The world number three will do everything in his power to secure his second Grand Slam honor. He won five titles in 2023.

5/6

Carlos Alcaraz will have a point to prove

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the contenders to clinch the Australian Open crown after the tremendous 2023 that he had. The Spaniard reached the ATP Rankings summit and won Wimbledon, his second major. Alcaraz won six titles in 2023, including Wimbledon, while he withdrew from the Australian Open due to injury. He will aim to lift the trophy this time.

6/6

Djokovic will be the favorite to win the title again

Djokovic has won 10 Australian Open titles with 24 Grand Slam honors overall. He needs one more to surpass the legendary Margaret Court. The Serb won the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open and lost the finals of the Wimbledon against Alcaraz. Djokovic also won the ATP Finals against Sinner. The 36-year-old will be the man to beat for all the other contenders.