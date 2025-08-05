NASA to build a nuclear reactor on Moon by 2030

NASA is fast-tracking plans to deploy a nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2030. The ambitious project, spearheaded by interim NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, aims to power long-term lunar missions with a 100-kilowatt nuclear fission reactor. The technology would provide reliable energy for astronauts and research stations during the harsh lunar night when solar power becomes unreliable.

Technological leap Reactor for Moon's south pole The proposed lunar nuclear reactor would enable future missions to explore and survive in permanently shadowed craters near the Moon's south pole. These areas could potentially hold water, oxygen, and other vital resources. Duffy's aggressive approach differs from past NASA leaders as he has directed the agency to scale up its power system and accelerate the timeline for launch.

Energy requirements Nuclear power critical for lunar missions Nuclear power is critical for Moon missions as lunar nights last 14 Earth days, making solar panels unreliable. A 100-kW reactor could power habitats, mining tools, scientific labs, and rovers simultaneously. Without nuclear energy, maintaining a permanent human presence on the Moon or building infrastructure for future Mars missions would be difficult.

Safety measures Challenges in launching nuclear material into space The lunar nuclear reactor plan builds on NASA's Kilopower project, which successfully tested a small nuclear system in 2018. The current design is expected to be compact and lightweight, using highly enriched uranium to power a fission system and generate electricity through heat-to-electric converters. However, key challenges remain such as heavy payloads requiring heavy-lift launch vehicles, regulatory approval for launching nuclear material, budget uncertainty with proposed cuts affecting science programs, and technology risks in real deployment within five years.