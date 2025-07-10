NASA to lose over 2,100 senior employees. Reason? Trump

NASA is poised to witness a major exodus of its senior staff, with more than 2,145 employees set to leave. The mass departure is part of the Trump administration's proposed budget cuts. The move could have a major impact on future research and missions at the space agency. The exodus comes just ahead of NASA's planned crewed Moon mission in 2026.

Impact assessment Staff from regional centers also affected The impending departure will mostly affect senior staff members who have specialized skills or management experience. According to Politico, 1,818 of those leaving work in mission areas such as science or human space flight. The rest are in mission support roles like IT, facilities management, or finance. Staff from regional centers such as Kennedy Space Center and Johnson Space Center are also departing.

Budget implications Budget cuts jeopardizing upcoming missions The Trump administration has proposed a budget cut of over $6 billion to NASA's 2025 budget. This could jeopardize multiple upcoming missions and research projects, including the Gateway lunar orbit station. While Congress still has the power to change the proposed budget significantly, voluntary staff losses suggest that some damage may have already been done.

Agency statement NASA's response to impending staff cuts In light of the impending staff cuts, a NASA spokesperson Bethany Stevens said, "NASA remains committed to our mission as we work within a more prioritized budget." The agency has offered early retirement, buyouts and deferred resignations to its employees. Despite these measures, the looming layoffs and proposed budget cuts have raised concerns over their impact on science programs at the space agency.