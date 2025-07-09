5 action movies of Tom Hanks you can't miss 

Tom Hanks is a versatile actor, but did you know he has some illustrious contributions to the action genre, too? While Mr. Hanks is the go-to actor for all things dramatic, the movies where he flexed his action skills are not to be missed either. Here are five Hanks's action movies that show his adaptability to different roles and genres.

War drama 'Saving Private Ryan' Saving Private Ryan is a gripping drama from the house of the legendary Steven Spielberg. Released in 1998, the film stars the incredible Hanks as Captain John Miller. The movie follows Miller and his squad on the mission to find and bring home Private James Ryan. The film is famous for its intense sequences, with Hanks giving a powerhouse performance, adding depth to the story.

Maritime thriller 'Captain Phillips' In Captain Phillips, Hanks plays Captain Richard Phillips in this true story-based maritime thriller. The 2013 release, directed by Paul Greengrass, tells the tale of the hijacking of an American cargo ship by Somali pirates. Hanks's performance as Phillips encapsulates the tension and courage needed during such life-threatening moments. His performance was lauded for its realistic and emotional depth.

Mystery adventure 'The Da Vinci Code' In The Da Vinci Code, released in 2006, Hanks plays the role of Robert Langdon, a symbologist who gets involved in a tangled web of secrets and conspiracies from the past. Directed by Ron Howard, this mystery adventure film is adapted from Dan Brown's bestselling novel. The movie perfectly marries suspense with intellect, proving Hanks can hold your attention with both action and dialogue.

Space exploration drama 'Apollo 13' Directed by Ron Howard, 1995's Apollo 13 stars Hanks as the astronaut Jim Lovell. This space exploration drama details NASA's ill-fated Apollo 13 mission to the moon, which faced critical challenges after an onboard explosion jeopardized their return journey. The film captures teamwork under pressure, while also stressing human resilience against adversity—all of it coming vividly alive through Hank's compelling performance.