By Aikantik Bag 01:27 pm Feb 20, 202401:27 pm

What's the story Apple TV+'s latest series, Masters of the Air, has soared to new heights, becoming the platform's most-watched series launch ever. As per Variety, it outperformed other popular titles like Hijack, The Morning Show, and Severance. Although exact figures remain undisclosed, Apple TV+ saw a 65% global increase in viewership across all content after the miniseries' debut, with double-digit growth in over 100 territories.

Next Article

Production

Cast and crew of the series

Produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman's Playtone, Masters of the Air is based on Donald L. Miller's book of the same name. The gripping World War II drama follows the perilous aerial missions of the 100th Bomb Group over Nazi Germany. The star-studded cast includes Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Acclaim

The series received rave reviews from critics

Critics have showered Masters of the Air with praise since its release. Variety's chief TV critic Aramide Tinubu called it "massive, beautifully rendered and a reminder that war is murderous, gruesome and horrifically human." The miniseries continues to release new episodes, with the sixth installment premiering on February 23 and the grand finale scheduled for March 15.