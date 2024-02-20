'Bangalore Days' helmer Anjali Menon sets sight on new Tamil project, 'KRG07'

By Tanvi Gupta

What's the story Malayalam filmmaker-screenwriter Anjali Menon is teaming up with KRG Studios. This collaboration will mark KRG's foray into Tamil cinema. Menon, renowned for her works Manjadikuru (2008), Bangalore Days (2014), Koode (2018), and Wonder Women (2022), among others, expressed her excitement about this partnership. On Tuesday, KRG teased their collaboration by releasing a poster for their upcoming project.

Why does this story matter?

KRG Studios, initially concentrating on Kannada-language films, is broadening its scope to include all four southern Indian languages: Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil. Since launching its studio distribution business in 2017, the company has distributed over 100 films in Karnataka. In 2020, KRG entered the production realm and quickly gained recognition with Rathnan Prapancha, starring Dhananjay, which premiered on Prime Video India. Their film Gurudev Hoysala was released in 2023.

Upcoming Tamil-language project is tentatively titled 'KRG07'

On X/Twitter, KRG teased their collaboration with Menon by sharing an image of a highway surrounded by lush forests. The post featured the tentative title KRG07, accompanied by the caption, "A beautiful journey begins...," hinting at a narrative centered around travel. Menon's films, which usually explore themes like family dynamics, migrant experiences, gender, and cross-cultural interactions, have garnered acclaim. It will be interesting to see what themes will be incorporated in her next.

Vijay Subramaniam has joined as mentor and co-producer

Former Prime Video India content chief Vijay Subramaniam will join the project as a mentor and co-producer. Karthik Gowda—producer and co-founder of KRG—stated that their collaboration with Menon will mark a new chapter where storytelling takes center stage. He added that they are committed to weaving stories that resonate with diverse audiences and languages. Menon is represented by Tulsea, a strategic media and content management company that represents talent both in India and internationally.

Menon wants to offer audiences something 'memorable, entertaining, and thought-provoking'

Menon expressed her anticipation. Speaking to Variety, she stated: "Audiences are connecting beyond language boundaries to the diverse story landscapes of India, and we are keen to take them on cinematic journeys that are memorable, entertaining, and thought-provoking." Separately, Menon's most recent directorial, Wonder Women (2022) is available for streaming on SonyLIV.