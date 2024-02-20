Separately, Rakul Preet Singh might join the cast of 'Ramayana'

Jackky Bhagnani to give this surprise to Rakul Preet Singh

What's the story Bollywood celebrities Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up for their dreamy beach wedding in Goa on Wednesday. The pre-wedding festivities began last week, with loved ones joining the couple in their joyous celebrations. A new Bombay Times report claimed that Bhagnani has planned a special surprise for his bride-to-be, which promises to be a memorable and heartfelt part of their wedding ceremony.

What's the surprise?

A tribute to their love story through a song

Bhagnani's surprise for Singh is a touching song called Bin Tere. Penned by Mayur Puri, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and featuring vocals from Bhagnani, Zahrah S Khan, and Romy, the song is a testament to their love. A source told Bombay Times, "Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul and it will be an important part of the celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and unforgettable."

More on the wedding

Performances by friends and family at the wedding

The Goa wedding will see performances from the couple's friends and family, with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra also set to take to the stage. Besides presenting Bin Tere as his surprise to Singh, Bhagnani will perform at the event as well. The intimate wedding will be attended by close family and a select group of friends from the movie industry, including stars such as Lakshmi Manchu and Pragya Jaiswal.

Looking back

When they made their love official on social media

Singh and Bhagnani went public with their relationship on Instagram in 2021 and have been inseparable since. Before kicking in their wedding celebrations, the couple visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. The couple had earlier planned for an international wedding destination but later changed the venue to Goa, to tune in with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to prefer Indian destinations for high-profile events and holiday venues.

What's on the menu?

Gluten-free and sugar-free meals for the guests

As per a Hindustan Times report, the food menu for all celebrations, including the wedding, has been curated keeping fitness and health in mind. Most things on the menu have been kept gluten-free and sugar-free. A chef has been hired who has also reportedly been asked to create a special menu meeting the dietary needs of fitness enthusiasts.