Feb 08, 2024

What's the story Yami Gautam Dhar and Aditya Dhar are about to be the new parents in Tinseltown! After reports speculating the same, the star couple confirmed the same during the trailer launch of Gautam Dhar's upcoming thriller Article 370. Dhar revealed that she is five-and-a-half-month pregnant. He expressed his enthusiasm and stated, "This film is a family affair. My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way."

Actor opened up about her experience of filming 'Article 370'

Gautam Dhar shared her experience of filming Article 370 while expecting, calling it "mentally draining." She expressed gratitude to her husband and the movie's crew for their support during this period. "I really don't know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, and Lokesh bhaiyaa, everybody...," she said. The Dasvi actor also discussed the intense training required for the film and thanked the doctors who monitored her pregnancy throughout the shoot.

'Article 370': A deep dive into confidential events

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and starring Gautam Dhar and Priyamani, Article 370 is an action-packed political thriller centered around the contentious titular Indian law. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dhar, and his brother Lokesh Dhar, the film delves into the "confidential chain of events" that led to the nullification of Article 370. The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on February 23.

