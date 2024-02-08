'Coke Studio Bharat' S02 premieres on Friday

'Coke Studio Bharat' S02: Diljit to Komorebi, full lineup revealed

By Aikantik Bag 03:54 pm Feb 08, 202403:54 pm

What's the story Get ready for a musical extravaganza as Coke Studio Bharat gears up for its second season, featuring a stellar lineup of artists like Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, and more. Kicking off on Friday with the release of Magic by Dosanjh and The Quick Style, the show promises a celebration of regional music and a platform for emerging talent. Arnab Roy, Coca-Cola India's VP of Marketing, expressed excitement for the launch and its commitment to showcasing diverse musical styles.

Next Article

Excitement

Ankur Tewari's take on the new season

Ankur Tewari, a musician involved with Coke Studio Bharat, shared his enthusiasm and said, "As we embark on the second season of Coke Studio Bharat...let the music speak, weaving together the rich threads of our cultural mosaic." He stated it's a "dynamic arena where a multitude of musical threads interweave, crafting a symphony that resonates with the intricate hues of our collective human narrative." Season 2 will also feature Mohito, Komorebi, Ikky, and Raf Sappera.

Collaboration

Dosanjh x The Quick Style mania to take over

The season's first song, Magic, showcases Dosanjh's energetic performance alongside The Quick Style. A teaser clip reveals Dosanjh sporting a bright red turban and oversized black shirt as he dances with the group. The Quick Style gained popularity by recreating iconic Bollywood dance moves from films like Tanu Weds Manu and Baar Baar Dekho. Fans are waiting for another helluva season of music and love!