Post

Chopra's heartfelt note on joining the music industry

Chopra took to Instagram and shared a small snippet of her singing while announcing the news. She stated, "Music, to me, has always been my happy place...now it's finally my time to be a part of that world. I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can't describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey."

Music

Notable tracks sung by Chopra

Previously, Chopra has crooned many tracks in Bollywood films. In 2017, she sang the soulful Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from Meri Pyaari Bindu. She also delivered a heartfelt rendition of the patriotic anthem Teri Mitti in Kesari (2019) and the unplugged version of Matlabi Yariyan from The Girl on the Train (2021). Additionally, she sang O Piya in her official wedding video.

Acting career

Chopra's acting career in the recent past

Chopra is currently experimenting with several different kinds of projects. Her recent works include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Uunchai. She was last seen in Mission Raniganj with Akshay Kumar. Currently, the actor is working on Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Chamkila. She is set to don the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur.