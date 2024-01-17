Pankaj Tripathi's 'Main Atal Hoon' gets 'U/A' certification; runtime revealed

The highly anticipated biographical drama, Main Atal Hoon, directed by Ravi Jadhav, is set to hit theaters on Friday. Starring Pankaj Tripathi as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the film also features Piyush Mishra, Payal Nair, and Daya Shankar Pandey in key roles. Now, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has been granted a 'U/A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Runtime and storyline of the film

The U/A certification means that the film is appropriate for audiences of all ages but requires parental supervision for children under 12. Main Atal Hoon will have a runtime of 2 hours, 19 minutes, and 29 seconds. The trailer has already generated significant buzz, showcasing Tripathi's captivating portrayal of the late prime minister. The film revolves around the rise and politics of the statesman.

