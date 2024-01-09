'Fighter': Hrithik-Deepika's aeriel actioner's trailer release date revealed

By Aikantik Bag 12:26 pm Jan 09, 202412:26 pm

'Fighter' releases on January 25

Get ready for some high-flying action as the much-anticipated trailer of Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film, Fighter, is set to drop on January 15. Directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, the film has already created a stir with its teaser launch in December and the release of three songs - Sher Khul Gaye, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, and Heer Aasmani. A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and confirmed the trailer release date.

Key elements of the trailer

According to the source, the Fighter trailer will showcase a shift in the template from the assets released so far, featuring adrenaline-pumping dialogues and a strong sense of patriotism. "Siddharth Anand is all ready to unveil the theatrical trailer of Fighter on January 15. He has worked on the trailer for the last month and has come up with a cut that will be in sync with the mood of the nation during the Republic Day period," the source said.

More about the film

Mark your calendars for January 25, 2024, as Fighter is scheduled to hit theaters on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. Touted as India's first aerial action franchise, the film is produced by Marflix Pictures (Mamta Anand and Anand) in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. This will mark the third collaboration between Roshan and Anand after Bang Bang and War.