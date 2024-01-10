Box office collection: 'Dunki' struggles for stability on weekdays

Box office collection: 'Dunki' struggles for stability on weekdays

'Dunki' box office collection

Dunki was one of the most anticipated films of 2023 as it marked the maiden collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and maverick Rajkumar Hirani. The film did not deliver up to the expectations and received mixed responses from critics and viewers. On the commercial front, the film has been decent and is currently inching closer to the Rs. 450 crore mark globally.

Aiming for Rs. 250 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the dramedy earned Rs. 1.3 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 219.27 crore in India. The film is struggling for stability on weekdays and it is not a good sign for box office growth. The cast includes Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani, among others.

