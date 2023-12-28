Box office collection: 'Neru' exhibits good hold on weekdays

Box office collection: 'Neru' exhibits good hold on weekdays

'Neru' box office collection

Malayalam movies are known for their hard-hitting content and thought-provoking films. Superstar Mohanlal starrer Neru is the newest offering of this industry, and it has been receiving both critical and commercial acclaim. Amid the biggies like Salaar and Dunki, the courtroom drama has held its ground strong, maintaining stability on the commercial front despite a slight drop in collections, on weekdays.

Inching closer to Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Jeethu Joseph directorial earned Rs. 2.7 crore on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 21.35 crore in India. The movie has been loved by viewers across the spectrum and is here to stay at the box office for a long run. Besides Mohanlal, the cast includes Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan, Siddique, Jagadish, and Haritha G Nair, among others.

