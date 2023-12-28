'Thayagam' to 'Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran': Revisiting 'Captain' Vijayakant's award-winning films

'Thayagam' to 'Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran': Revisiting 'Captain' Vijayakant's award-winning films

By Isha Sharma

Vijayakant passed away earlier on Thursday

The South Indian film fraternity is mourning the loss of veteran actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder, "Captain" Vijayakant. He died on Thursday morning, aged 71, in Chennai and was reportedly on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Vijayakant debuted with Inikkum Ilamai (1979) and went on to star in a massive 154 movies! Revisit some of his most remarkable films.

'Amman Kovil Kizhakale' (1986)

Amman Kovil Kizhakale (1986)—directed-written by R Sundarrajan—won Vijaykant the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Tamil). It spawned two remakes: Khaidi No. 786 (Telugu) and Nammoora Hammera (Kannada). IMDb describes it as, "Kanmani, a wealthy girl, decides to teach Chinnamani a lesson by pretending to be in love with him. Things, however, take an ugly turn when Chinnamani marries her in a fit of rage."

'Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran' (1988)

Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran—which marked Senthilnathan's directorial debut—was a stupendous box office success and reportedly ran theatrically for over a jaw-dropping 150 days! Also featuring Radhika, Vani Viswanath, SS Chandran, and KS Jayalakshmi, the action-drama film was centered around a young couple and a vigilante who shelters them after their elopement from home. For it, Vijayakant clinched the Best Character Actor award at Cinema Express Awards.

'Senthoora Poove' (1988)

Senthoora Poove—which earned Vijayakant the Best Character Actor at Cinema Express Awards and his first Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor—was helmed by PR Devaraj. Vijayakant essayed Captain Soundarapandian in this film about a widow and her fractured relationship with her evil, torturous stepmother. It had a theatrical run of over 200 days. It was remade in Kannada as Mallige Hoove (1992).

'Thayagam' (1996)

Vijayakant's ability to flourish excellently in diverse roles became conspicuous in Thayagam, an out-and-out actioner fixated on an airplane hijacking. Per IMDb, the AR Ramesh directorial's premise is as follows, "Three death row convicts escape from jail and hijack a plane with a scientist on board. The pilot, however, lands the plane in Kashmir. What happens when a terrorist comes looking for the scientist?"