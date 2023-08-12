Kamal Haasan completes 63yrs in cinema: His National Award-winning films

Written by Isha Sharma August 12, 2023 | 04:54 pm 2 min read

Kamal Haasan has completed 63 years in cinema!

Long before social media stamped actors with the "pan-Indian star" seal merely months after a release, "Ulaganayagan" Kamal Haasan delivered numerous classics, making him a pioneer in this space. His talent bloomed at a tender age—as he debuted aged six with Kalathur Kannamma on August 12, 1960! As Haasan enters his 64th year in cinema, we revisit films that won him National Film Awards.

'Moondram Pirai' (1982)

Balu Mahendra's Moondram Pirai starred Haasan and Sridevi in lead roles, where Haasan's character Srinivas rescues Sridevi's character Bhagyalaksmi after she develops retrograde amnesia. The film reportedly enjoyed a glorious theatrical run of over a year and earned Haasan a Best Actor National Award and Mahendra a Best Cinematography National Award. Hindi film lovers would recognize Moondram Pirai as Sadma, also directed by Mahendra.

'Nayakan' (1987)

Mani Ratnam's Nayakan, besides Haasan, starred Saranya, Karthika, and Janagaraj, among others. IMDb describes the plot as follows, "A common man's struggles against a corrupt police force put him on the wrong side of the law. He becomes a don, who is loved and respected by many, but his growing power and influence exact a heavy toll." It was remade in Hindi as Dayavan.

'Indian' (1996)

Groundbreaking director S Shankar's classic vigilante film Indian, which was released in 1996, showcases Haasan in dual roles. As a determined vigilante and a former freedom fighter, the protagonist sets out to weed out the corrupt malpractices in Indian society. Haasan will be reprising his role in Indian 2 and Indian 3, which are currently in production and are being helmed by Shankar.

'Thevar Magan' (1992)

While Haasan won the aforementioned awards in the capacity of an actor, this is the only one he clinched as a producer (Best Regional Film—Tamil). Not only did Haasan lend his services as a producer, but he also wrote and acted in the drama film. It also had the honor of being India's entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 65th Academy Awards.

