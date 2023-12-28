'Repairing BO records': 'Salaar' makers confirm Rs. 500cr global haul

Rebel Star Prabhas is an absolute beast of Indian cinema, and the actor has proven it yet again with Salaar. Released on Friday, the has emerged as a box office juggernaut and is breaking records left and right. Salaar's success is crucial, given Prabhas's recent string of commercial duds. And now, the makers have confirmed that it has grossed Rs. 500 crore globally.

The makers took to social media on Thursday to reveal that the action thriller has surpassed the coveted Rs. 500 crore mark at the global box office. The Prashant Neel directorial received decent reviews from critics and viewers. Besides Prabhas, Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, and Tinnu Anand, among others. The project is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

