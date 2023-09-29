'KGF 3': Yash starrer is arriving in 2025, says report

'KGF 3': Yash starrer is arriving in 2025, says report

By Aikantik Bag 01:38 pm Sep 29, 2023

'KGF 3' is happening!

Hombale Films is the newsmaker today! After announcing Prabhas's Salaar clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, reports are rife that the production house is set to release the much-awaited KGF: Chapter 3 in 2025. The Rocking Star Yash-led franchise has become a cult over the years and both the installments have received critical and commercial appreciation. Be ready to welcome our Rocky Bhai.

Fans are eager for an official announcement

A source close to development spoke to India Today and said, "Yash-starrer KGF 3 is looking at mid-2025 or end of 2025 for release date. The actor will begin shooting for the film next year-end." Director Prashanth Neel teased Chapter 3 in the post-credits scene of KGF: Chapter 2. Neel's KGF universe seems to be expanding and fans are super excited.

'KGF 3' might have Prabhas's cameo

Hombale Films's Salaar is from the KGF universe, hence chances of Prabhas's cameo in KGF 3 are high. Salaar is set to release on December 22 globally and it also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, and Sriya Reddy, among others. The makers released the teaser a while back and it received mixed responses from viewers.