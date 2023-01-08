Entertainment

Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 3's shoot to begin in 2025

Jan 08, 2023

In May last year, 'KGF' producer Vijay Kiragandur confirmed that 'KGF: Chapter 3' is on the cards

KGF is one of the most successful franchises in Indian cinema, and viewers have been in awe of Yash's screen presence and Prashanth Neel's directing skills. Ever since KGF: Chapter 2 was released in April 2022, fans have been waiting for an update on the third installment. Now, the latest reports suggest the franchise's third film will go on floors only in 2025.

Why does this story matter?

KGF: Chapter 2 was a rage and broke several records since its release. Globally, it reportedly earned Rs. 1,250 crore at the box office.

Besides Yash in the lead, the star cast of the film included Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

Since producer Vijay Kiragandur confirmed the third installment in May, fans have gone gaga and are eagerly awaiting it.

Reason for delay in 'KGF: Chapter 3' production

According to multiple reports, KGF: Chapter 3 will be going on floors only in 2025 and will make it to the silver screen later in 2026. A previous report suggested that the makers were eyeing a 2024 release, but director Neel is already busy with a lot of projects. Neel reportedly has at least two back-to-back films headlined by top stars.

Neel's future collaborations

Neel is now a hotcake in the South Indian cinema. He is currently filming Salaar with superstar Prabhas, co-starring Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Salaar is also produced by Hombale Films, co-founded by Kiragandur. He also has NTR 31 with Jr. NTR, who is presently basking in the glory of his recent release RRR. Hence his collaboration with Neel will be interesting to watch.

Vision to make 'KGF' universe

Ever since the "angry young man" genre found its way back to Indian cinema, we got some iconic characters like Rocky in KGF, which traces his rise and fall. KGF 2's post-credit scene hinted at a possible third installment and later, makers also revealed they wish to create a Marvel-like universe. They want to bring characters from different films to create a cinematic universe.