Why #KGF3 is trending on Twitter

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 14, 2023, 12:45 pm 1 min read

As 'KGF: Chapter 2' completes a year, fans are speculating about #KGF3

KGF is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most loved film franchises in India. Headlined by superstar Yash, aka Rocky Bhai, the series has spawned two films so far, which have been massive box office hits. Now, as KGF: Chapter 2 completed a year on Friday, #KGF3 began trending on Twitter. The makers have also hinted at the third installment in a special video.

'KGF 3' teased at end of 'Chapter 2'

The anticipation for yet-to-be-launched KGF: Chapter 3 is huge, given the second installment's post-credits scene teased the threequel and suggested Rocky Bhai was alive. Meanwhile, in a special video, the franchise's producer—Hombale Films—hinted KGF: Chapter 3 will follow Rocky's life from 1978-81, which wasn't shown in previous films. However, director Prashanth Neel hasn't spoken about the project yet. He is busy with Prabhas's Salaar.

