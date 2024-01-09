5 titles that top IMDb's most-anticipated Indian films list

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

From 'Fighter' to 'Kalki 2898 AD,' looking at most awaited films of 2024, as per IMDb

The Internet Movie Database, popularly known as IMDb, has released its list of 2024's highly anticipated Indian films. Featuring a total of 20 movies across five major languages, the list includes nine Hindi films, followed by five Telugu, four Tamil, and one each of Kannada and Malayalam cinema. Interestingly, three out of the top five films feature Deepika Padukone; check out the list.

'Fighter'

The first spot on the list is grabbed by Siddharth Anand's Fighter. Set for a theatrical release on January 25, it features Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Padukone in the lead as pilots of the Indian Air Force. Its latest song Heer Aasmani was released recently. According to reports, the upcoming movie's trailer will be revealed next week, on January 15.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

Allu Arjun made several box office records with the release of Pushpa: The Rise in December 2021. Two years after its humungous success, Arjun is set to repeat the history as the film is gearing up for its 2024 release. At number two on the list, Sukumar's film also features Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

'Welcome to the Jungle'

The third installment in the Welcome franchise, Welcome to the Jungle, will be released in the second half of the year. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the movie has grabbed the third spot on the list. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it will feature a vast ensemble cast comprising Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and many others.

'Singham Again'

Rohit Shetty is gearing up to enthrall the audience once again with his upcoming action-drama Singham Again. Starring Ajay Devgn, it's the third part of the Singham franchise. Apart from Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Kumar, it'll also star Padukone, that too, in a cop's role for the first time. Singham Again is at the fourth number on the list.

'Kalki 2898 AD'

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD was initially titled Project K. With Prabhas in the lead, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Rana Daggubati, Padukone, and Patani. It was announced in February 2020, but its production was delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film went on floors in July 2021.

Other films on the list

Director Dr. Suri's film Bagheera is in the sixth position on the list followed by Hanu-Man, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2, Kanguva, and Devara - Part 1 in the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions. Chhaava, Guntur Kaaram, Malaikottai Vaaliban, Merry Christmas, Captain Miller, Thangalaan, Indian 2, Yodha, Main Atal Hoon, and Jigra have grabbed ranks from 11 to 20, respectively.