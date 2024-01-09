Lisa Bonet files for divorce from Jason Momoa—their relationship timeline

Actor Lisa Bonet (56) has officially filed for divorce from her husband, actor Jason Momoa (44) as per court documents obtained by TMZ on Monday. The couple, who began dating in 2005 and tied the knot in October 2017, announced their separation in January 2022. However, the divorce documents reveal that they have been living apart since October 7, 2020. Once considered one of Hollywood's strongest couples, let's delve into their relationship timeline.

Bonet sought joint custody and no spousal support: Report

In the divorce filing, Bonet sought joint custody of their two children—Lola Iolani (16) and Nakoa-Wolf (15). She has not requested spousal support from the Aquaman star, and the paperwork indicates that he won't be asking for financial support either. This suggests that the couple may have a prenuptial agreement in place, with their separate property and assets already agreed upon. Notably, Bonet is also the mother of actor Zoë Kravitz from her previous marriage to Lenny Kravitz.

Did you know Momoa had a childhood crush on Bonet?

This love story appeared to be predestined, with the initial chapter written long before the duo crossed paths. Interestingly, Momoa first saw Bonet on screen in a popular 1980s TV series, and he was instantly drawn to her. At the time, he was only eight years old, while she was 21. However, this didn't stop the young boy from having a crush on her. Their paths finally crossed at a party with mutual friends in 2005.

Bonet-Momoa welcomed their children in 2007 and 2008

Bonet and Momoa joyfully welcomed their first daughter, Lola, in 2007. The birth announcement came via a post on Momoa's forum by his mother, revealing the unique story behind the name—inspired by hawks soaring overhead during her birth. A year later, the couple extended their family with the arrival of a son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa. Momoa's mother shared that the baby's first name symbolizes "warrior."

Couple secretly got married in 2017

Despite publicly referring to each other as husband and wife for 12 years, Momoa and Bonet chose to officially tie the knot in 2017. The intimate ceremony took place in Topanga, California. Momoa expressed disappointment when news of the wedding was leaked. He shared with Entertainment Tonight, "I've been married to my wife for 12 years. It's just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love." Interestingly, no public photos from the event have surfaced to this day.

They maintained a close relationship post-separation

The world was shocked in 2022 when the heartbreaking news of their separation was announced by the couple. Despite their split, they continued to maintain a close relationship. In 2022, Momoa attended The Batman premiere with their children to support his stepdaughter Kravitz. He told ET, "We're just so proud. [Lisa] couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here...It's still family, you know?"