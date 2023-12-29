Teen Top's Niel unveils new album 'PARTING EMOTION'; details inside

By Aikantik Bag 11:30 pm Dec 29, 202311:30 pm

'PARTING EMOTION' releases on January 11, 2024

Get ready, Teen Top fans! Niel is gearing up for a solo comeback with his third single album, PARTING EMOTION, set to release on January 11, 2204. Announced by his agency, NEW ENTRY, this marks the K-pop star's first solo project in over a year. The album promises to deliver an honest portrayal of a man's emotions following a breakup, leaving fans eager to hear what the talented singer has in store.

More about upcoming album

PARTING EMOTION is all about capturing the raw feelings experienced after a relationship ends. Niel's agency has already unveiled the album cover, further fueling anticipation for his return. With the release date just around the corner, fans cannot wait for another amazing album. The artist's last album, A to Z, received favorable responses from listeners.

