BLACKPINK members not renewing solo contracts with YG Entertainment

By Aikantik Bag 11:27 pm Dec 29, 202311:27 pm

BLACKPINK members to not renew individual contracts with YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK is one of the most known K-pop groups in the world. The members' contract renewal saga earlier grabbed attention, and now their agency, YG Entertainment, revealed that they will not be renewing their individual contracts for solo activities with the label. Despite recently renewing their group activities, the members have chosen to explore other options for their solo careers. The company has committed to supporting BLACKPINK's group efforts and has shared a statement regarding the same.

YG Entertainment's official statement on solo contracts

In an official statement, YG Entertainment said, "BLACKPINK recently renewed their contracts with YG for their group activities, and we have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for [the members'] individual activities." "We will do our utmost to support BLACKPINK's activities, and we will cheer on the members' individual activities with warm hearts. Thank you," the agency added.

Jennie launched new label for solo activities

Days before the agency's official announcement, BLACKPINK's Jennie confirmed that she created a new label named OA (ODD ATELIER) for her solo activities outside of the group. This development suggested that the members are seeking different paths for their individual careers while remaining dedicated to BLACKPINK as a group. However, other members have not disclosed their individual contracts as of now.