B.A.P's Daehyun joins Moon Jong-up at MA Entertainment; shares statement

By Aikantik Bag 11:33 pm Dec 29, 2023

Daehyun joins MA Entertainment

Daehyun, a member of the popular K-pop group B.A.P, has inked an exclusive deal with MA Entertainment, the same agency that represents his fellow bandmate Moon Jong-up. The agency made the exciting announcement on Friday, expressing its delight in collaborating with the multi-talented artist. Moon, who gained further fame on JTBC's idol survival show Peak Time, joined MA Entertainment back in May 2023.

Daehyun's gratitude, future plans with MA Entertainment

Daehyun shared his enthusiasm and stated, "In light of my long hiatus after my discharge from the military, I will work hard to greet you with even better things." "I feel great about being at the same agency as Jong Up, and I ask for your support of my future activities with MA Entertainment. I'm grateful to the fans who waited for me, and I'll become a Jung Daehyun who can repay [your love]," he added.

MA Entertainment's commitment to supporting Daehyun's growth

MA Entertainment reciprocated Daehyun's excitement, remarking, "We will be unsparing in our support of Jung Daehyun, who has undeniable charms and a passion for music, so that he can grow into an even greater artist." "We will actively support him so that he can unleash his unlimited potential and his unique abilities can shine through a wide variety of activities. Please give him lots of support and interest in the future as well."

