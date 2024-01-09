Netizens speculate: Is Kichcha Sudeep's 'Max' an unofficial 'Krack' remake

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Netizens speculate: Is Kichcha Sudeep's 'Max' an unofficial 'Krack' remake

By Tanvi Gupta 06:10 pm Jan 09, 202406:10 pm

Is 'Max' an unofficial remake of 'Krack'? Find out

Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming multilingual film Max's plot was revealed through a synopsis posted on BookMyShow earlier on Tuesday. Directed by newcomer Vijay Kartikeyaa, Sudeep plays a cop named Arjun Mahakshay who arrests a minister's son for crimes against fellow officers. The minister's son dies in a scuffle, and the story follows Arjun's response. This recently unveiled plot led some netizens to draw parallels between Max and Ravi Teja's 2021 Telugu hit Krack. Is it an unofficial remake?

2/6

Comparing 'Max' and 'Krack's plotlines

Krack—directed by Gopichand Malineni—narrates the story of Veera Shankar (Teja), a passionate police sergeant entangled in a fierce rivalry with notorious crime figure Katari Krishna. The director described the film as "an original story based on several true incidents." Meanwhile, Max has Sudeep as a hot-headed police officer, which netizens point out, seems oddly similar to Krack. This, they claim is not surprising considering that Sudeep's Ee Satamaanada Veera Madakari (2009) was also a remake of Teja's Vikramarkudu (2006).

3/6

Fans questioned the need for a 'Krack' remake on X/Twitter

Subsequently, fans and critics questioned the need for a Krack remake when the original is already available in Kannada audio. One user on X/Twitter stated, "In Krack, a police constable's son dies, here it is a minister's son." Notably, posts comparing the plots of the two films primarily came from Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa's fans, hinting at the long-standing rivalry between him and Sudeep's fans.

4/6

'Remake star': Here's a post poking fun at Sudeep

5/6

'Max' title teaser was released on Sudeep's birthday

On September 2, 2023, Sudeep celebrated his 52nd birthday, and the makers of Max released the title teaser on YouTube. Kalaippulu Thanu of V Creations shared the teaser on X, showcasing Sudeep in an action-packed role. The tweet read, "We are happy to make this day more special for our Baadshah Sudeep, and here is the birthday treat for all of you! The Demon has a name now Max Title Teaser out now (sic)."

6/6

Meanwhile, a look at Sudeep's upcoming projects, collaborations

In addition to Max, Sudeep is set to work with prominent Tamil production company Sathya Jyothi Films on a future project. He is also preparing to star in the upcoming Kannada film Billa Ranga Baashaa, directed by Anup Bhandari, following their successful collaboration on Vikrant Rona. Moreover, Sudeep plans to return to directing after a 10-year hiatus, partnering with KRG Studios for an undisclosed venture.