Music maestro Rashid Khan (55) no more; succumbs to cancer

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:45 pm Jan 09, 202405:45 pm

Rashid Khan's last rites are set for Wdnesday

Well-known music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan has passed away at 55. The renowned classical singer had been battling prostate cancer for a while and had been getting treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata. Reportedly, his mortal remains will be kept at Peerless Hospital till 6:00pm. Then it will be sent to Peace Haven, Kolkata, for the night. May his soul rest in peace.

His last rites will be organized tomorrow

Earlier on Tuesday, an official associated with the Kolkata-based hospital said that the health condition of Khan had deteriorated. Calling his status "very critical," the official had said he was on a ventilator machine at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was also on oxygen support, reportedly. Reports suggest that his last rites will take place on Wednesday (January 10).

Khan's condition worsened after a cerebral attack in December

The Padma Bhushan awardee reportedly breathed his last at around 3:45pm on Tuesday in the city hospital. "We tried our best but failed," said a hospital official. Belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, Khan's condition had worsened following a cerebral attack last month. The esteemed vocalist will be given a gun salute and state honors before his funeral ceremony is performed on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned loss

As soon as the news broke out, members of the fraternity and music fans took to social media to pay their respects. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolence. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Ustad Rashid Khan, one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music of our times."

Khan had extensively worked in films across languages

Having delivered multiple film and non-film songs across languages, some of Khan's top movie songs include Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain (Manto), Allah Hi Rahem (My Name is Khan), and Aaoge Jab Tum Saajna (Jab We Met), among many others. His last credited work was the song Barsat Sawan from the 2019 Bengali film Mitin Mashi, which was composed by Pandit Bikram Ghose.

Looking at the life of Khan

An incomparable talent, Khan was born in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh and moved to Kolkata when he was 10 years old. Starting his lessons from his maternal grand-uncle, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan, Khan is said to be the 31st generation of Mian Tansen. The talented artist had delivered his first concert at only 11. Then, he went on to enrich the Hindustani music world.