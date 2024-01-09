Will Vijay Sethupathi continue in Lokesh Cinematic Universe? Actor reveals

Vijay Sethupathi's future in Lokesh Cinematic Universe

Acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi is generating buzz as he gears up for the release of his upcoming film, Merry Christmas. Set to hit theaters on Friday, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and features Katrina Kaif. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Sethupathi discussed the prospect of returning to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). He notably played the antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj's blockbuster movies, Vikram and Master.

First, what is Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)?

For those unaware, the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, also known as the Lokiverse, is an Indian media franchise and shared universe of Tamil-language action thriller films created by Kanagaraj. Currently the highest-grossing Tamil film franchise, it includes the films Kaithi (2019), Vikram (2022), and Leo (2023).

'Even Lokesh doesn't know': Sethupathi's response on LCU sequels

During a fan Q&A session, one fan inquired if Sethupathi would consider being part of more LCU films. The actor humorously responded, "Even [Lokesh] doesn't know. As far as you ask me, I died in that film (Vikram). Suppose they make something else to bring me back, maybe." Interestingly, Kanagaraj earlier mentioned the introduction of new characters to replace the old ones. He reportedly stated, "There will be a lot of new characters. For example, Sethupathi is not there anymore."

Sethupathi also discussed the challenges of conceptualizing sequels

Further, the actor discussed the challenges of creating sequels for successful films at length. "Making a sequel to a film is too much pressure. When somebody asked for an Andhadhun sequel, before Andhadhun, you don't have an opinion on Andhadhun. Once the film releases, you have an opinion and the standard becomes very high. We have to satisfy the expectations and it is very difficult. But if director gets that idea, he will come and approach."

Meanwhile, here's what Raghavan said on 'Merry Christmas,' 'Andhadhun' sequels

As for a potential Merry Christmas sequel, director Raghavan confirmed there are no plans for one. However, when asked about a follow-up to his black-comedy crime thriller Andhadhun, which was headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, he joked that he would only make a sequel if he was "broke." Notably, the film garnered extensive critical acclaim, securing four Screen Awards, and it clinched five Filmfare Awards.

Was Sethupathi approached for a role in Kanagaraj's 'Thalaivar 171'?

Meanwhile, according to a Times of India report, Sethupathi has been approached for a key role in Kanagaraj's upcoming film with superstar Rajinikanth, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. After playing antagonists in Kangaraj's movies, this time around, Lokesh has reportedly offered Sethupathi a different type of role, which the actor has expressed interest in. It's worth noting that according to Kanagaraj, "Thalaivar 171 will not be part of LCU and will be a standalone film."