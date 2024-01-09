Who is 'Anatomy of a Fall' actor Samuel Theis

Jan 09, 2024

Samuel Theis is a French actor/filmmaker best known for starring in 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Actor/filmmaker Samuel Theis, last seen in Anatomy of a Fall, has been accused of rape. Theis, who was directing a film titled Je Le Jure, has been accused by a fellow crew member. The incident took place in July. After the accusations, Theis was removed from the film. Though he has denied the allegations calling it consensual, here's all you should know about him.

From acting to direction: Glimpses of his cinematic journey

Theis started his acting career with a short film titled Oui, peut-être which came out in 2007. From there on, he acted in many television and films including The Princess of Montpensier and Our Futures. In 2014, he turned to direction with Party Girl followed by Softie which was released in 2021. Je Le Jure was touted to be his third directorial.

He's a winner of the prestigious Camera d'Or prize

Theis's directorial debut, Party Girl, also brought him his first Camera d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival. The prestigious honor is awarded to the Best Feature Film presented under one of the Cannes Selections. He shared the honor with co-directors Claire Burger and Marie Amachoukeli-Barsacq. It features Angélique Litzenburger as herself, co-starring Theis and three of his siblings.

About his role in 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Helmed by Justine Triet, Golden Globe-winning film Anatomy of a Fall is a courtroom drama featuring Sandra Hüller as Sandra Voyter, Swann Arlaud as Vincent Renzi, Milo Machado Graner as Daniel Maleski, and others. Theis was cast to play Samuel Maleski's role. The film received several accolades including the Palme d'Or award. It's the highest prize awarded at the Cannes.

Everything to know about the rape accusations

Reportedly, a crew member claimed that he was raped by Theis after he stayed at the actor's residence after a party. He claimed he was raped in the morning-after. Theis was taken off the project after the crew member's complaint, but he continued filming, remotely, per reports. As per Theis's lawyer's statement, he hasn't been approached by police or charged with any crime.