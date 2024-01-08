Golden Globes'24: 'Anatomy of a Fall' wins Best Picture (Foreign)
Anatomy of a Fall has won the Golden Globe for Best Picture in the Non-English Language category. The highly acclaimed film has been a hit at the festival circuit and this win is a cherry on the top. The film also won in the Best Screenplay (Motion Picture) category. This marked writer-director Justine Triet's second Globe of the night.
More about the film
The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and emerged to win the Palme d'Or. The story revolves around a German woman accused of murdering her French husband. While accepting the Best Screenplay award, Triet stated, "We (partner Arthur Harari) spent our days writing the screenplay to Anatomy of a Fall, stuck in our apartment and strangely no one died."