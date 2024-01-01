'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' to 'Manhattan': Rachel Brosnahan's best performances

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' to 'Manhattan': Rachel Brosnahan's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 09:00 pm Jan 01, 202409:00 pm

Rachel Brosnahan's best roles

In a career spanning nearly 15 years, Rachel Brosnahan has already cemented her name in Hollywood with a strong filmography. She earned global recognition with the Amazon Prime Video's comedy show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and won several accolades for her performance, including the Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Check out her best performances before her appearance in the upcoming Superman: Legacy.

2/6

'Manhattan' (2014-2015)

In the gripping historical drama Manhattan, Brosnahan delivers a compelling performance that adds depth to the intricate narrative. As Abby Isaacs, Brosnahan navigates the complexities of life in the secretive world of the Manhattan Project during World War II. Her portrayal balances intelligence with vulnerability, capturing the essence of a woman grappling with moral dilemmas and personal challenges amid scientific and political turmoil.

3/6

'Patriots Day' (2016)

In the intense action-thriller Patriots Day, Brosnahan contributes a poignant performance that resonates amidst the chaos of the Boston Marathon bombing. As Jessica Kensky, a survivor of the tragic event, Brosnahan brings emotional authenticity and resilience to her role. Her portrayal captures the human spirit's strength amid adversity, adding a humane element to the film's portrayal of a city's response to terror.

4/6

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (2017 - 2023)

Brosnahan's portrayal of Miriam "Midge" Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is nothing short of extraordinary. Her performance is a masterclass in comedic timing, emotional depth, and charisma. Brosnahan effortlessly navigates Midge's journey from a 1950s housewife to a trailblazing stand-up comedian, infusing the character with charm, vulnerability, and an undeniable magnetic presence that makes her the heart and soul of the series.

5/6

'The Courier' (2020)

Brosnahan's role in Dominic Cooke's historical spy film The Courier showcases her versatility as an actor. Playing a pivotal character of CIA officer Emily Donovan, Brosnahan seamlessly blends intelligence and emotional depth which contributes majorly to the film's narrative, contributing to the tension and intrigue as the story unfolds. It's based on the true story of a British businessman recruited by Secret Intelligence.

6/6

'I'm Your Woman' (2020)

In Julia Hart's neo-noir crime film I'm Your Woman, Brosnahan's performance is a masterclass in nuanced storytelling. As Jean, she navigates a journey from vulnerability to strength when thrust into the criminal underworld after her husband goes missing. Brosnahan's portrayal is both subtle and powerful and her unique conveyance of emotion through silence and expression makes her stand out.