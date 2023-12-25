Matthew Perry's ex on extreme measures to prevent drug usage

By Isha Sharma 01:21 pm Dec 25, 2023

Matthew Perry took desperate measures to stay clean

Matthew Perry (54) left his fans, friends, and family weeping after his sudden death on October 28. The F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles residence. Foul play was ruled out, and later, the autopsy report revealed he died due to "acute effects of ketamine," with drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors. Now, his ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards has revealed the alleged extreme measures he had once adopted to stay clean.

Perry superglued hands to legs, per Edwards

Recalling an incident, Edwards recently told The Sun, "I was at [Perry's] place in the Hollywood Hills. He was in a bad way." "I found [Parry] on the couch with his hands superglued to his legs—it was desperately sad. I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free him," she claimed. "We were literally ripping the hair from his legs...he had red, raw patches left behind; it was pretty horrific," added Edwards, explaining the harrowing process.

Perry kept thinking about drugs even when clean

According to Edwards, Perry struggled with drug addiction massively and wanted to go back to drugs at times. "Even when he was clean and going through rehab, he was still thinking about taking drugs," she alleged. "He would say, 'Let's go get some cocaine. What do you think about that? Ha, just joking.' But I would say, 'Let's go get some lunch instead.'" As per The Sun, they dated in 2006 and remained friends till his death.

This is what his autopsy revealed

Perry's autopsy, conducted a day after the F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor died, revealed that "no pills, drugs, or medications" were found near the hot tub. Additionally, no alcohol traces or drugs like methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, or fentanyl were present in his system, revealed the autopsy. However, he had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and past drug use (reportedly clean for 19 months). The autopsy also highlighted Perry's recent engagement in ketamine infusion therapy, with "non-toxic levels of lorazepam" present.

Perry was always candid about struggles with drugs

Perry was always quite vocal about the adverse impact of drugs on his life and his tragic addiction. In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he recounted the pride he felt in maintaining his recovery. His struggle started when he was all of 14 with alcohol and aggravated to consuming 55 Vicodin tablets daily, along with a quart of vodka. Perry's book also detailed 15 rehab visits and 15 life-saving surgeries.

Who is Edwards?

Edwards reportedly met Perry in 2006 at an AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meeting. Even after they separated romantically, they remained close, and she served as his assistant in 2011. She's the step-granddaughter of British film icon Julie Andrews. Following his death, she earlier claimed that Perry didn't simply drown but might have "taken pills in the weeks leading up to his death." "I know [Perry] and I know that he wouldn't have just drowned," she alleged.