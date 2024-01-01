'Schindler's List' to 'West Side Story': Steven Spielberg's best movies

'Schindler's List' to 'West Side Story': Steven Spielberg's best movies

By Namrata Ganguly

Steven Spielberg's movies you can't miss

One of the most prolific and influential filmmakers in film history, Steven Spielberg, has delivered back-to-back masterpieces leaving an everlasting impression and indelible mark in the world of cinema. With heartwarming tales of friendship, adventure, and intense portrayals of historical events, Spielberg's filmography is rich with critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including three Oscars. Check out some of his best works below.

'Schindler's List' (1993)

The epic historical drama film Schindler's List is a powerful portrayal of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved over a thousand Polish Jews during the Holocaust. Liam Neeson's compelling performance and Spielberg's masterful direction bring to life this true story of humanity amidst atrocity. The film's stark imagery, emotional depth, and historical significance make it an enduring and essential cinematic masterpiece.

'Jaws' (1975)

Jaws is a suspenseful thriller that unleashes primal fear upon audiences. Set in the fictional Amity Island, the film follows Chief Brody, oceanographer Hooper, and the grizzled shark hunter Quint as they confront a massive great white shark terrorizing the town. This iconic film, with its suspenseful score and memorable quotes, redefined the summer blockbuster and remains a cinematic classic.

'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

The visceral and intense World War II drama film Saving Private Ryan follows Captain Miller (Tom Hanks) and his squad as they embark on a dangerous mission to find and bring home Private James Ryan (Matt Damon) after his three brothers are killed in action. Renowned for its realism, gripping storytelling, and emotional depth, the film is a poignant exploration of sacrifice and heroism.

'The Terminal' (2004)

The comedy-drama film The Terminal stars Hanks as Viktor Navorski, a man stranded at New York's JFK Airport due to political upheaval in his home country. Living in the terminal, Viktor transforms the space into a microcosm of life's complexities, love, and friendship. It explores the resilience of the human spirit and the unexpected connections that can bloom in the most unconventional places.

'West Side Story' (2021)

West Side Story reimagines the classic musical with a modern touch. Set in 1950s New York, it follows the forbidden love between Tony and Maria, caught in the rivalries of two street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. With breathtaking choreography, powerful performances, and a timeless tale of love and conflict, the film pays homage to the original while infusing it with contemporary vitality.