Golden Globes 2024: Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone nab wins

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

Golden Globes 2024: Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone nab wins

By Isha Sharma 08:48 am Jan 08, 202408:48 am

Golden Globes 2024 have been announced

2023 was an illustrious year for Hollywood, with films such as Oppenheimer, Barbie, John Wick: Chapter 4, May December, and Maestro making a lot of noise. The appeal of these films came from their budgets and staging, but also from their celebrated cast ensembles. The ongoing, prestigious Golden Globes have now announced the winners of the Best Actors categories! Take a look.

2/7

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama went to actor Cillian Murphy for his work in the biographical drama Oppenheimer. Other competitors in this extremely sought-after category were Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers, and Barry Keoghan for Saltburn.

3/7

Murphy thanked Nolan in his acceptance speech

Murphy said in his acceptance speech, "I want to thank Chris and Emma [Thomas; film producer] for having the faith in me for 20 years. Thanks so much." "One of the most beautiful and vulnerable things about being an actor is that you can't do it on your own, really. We had the most incredible ensemble cast in this movie. "

4/7

Here's what he said

5/7

Best Performance by an Actress in Musical or Comedy

Coming to the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category, the nominees in this field were Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple, Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings, Natalie Portman for May December, Alma Pöysti for Fallen Leaves, Margot Robbie for Barbie, and Emma Stone for Poor Things (winner). Fallen Leaves is a Finnish-German romantic comedy-drama film.

6/7

Stone's gratitude was reflected in her acceptance speech

In her gratitude note, Stone said, "Thank you. Oh, boy. Thank you very much. This is amazing. Thank you. Dave [her husband]. I have to start with you really quickly. I love you so much. Thank you for everything." "Yorgos, I don't know what I could say that I haven't already...that I will forever be grateful that we met, forever. Playing Bella was unbelievable."

7/7

Hear it here