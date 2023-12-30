Explainer: What is South Korean celebrity death curse

1/9

Entertainment 4 min read

Explainer: What is South Korean celebrity death curse

By Tanvi Gupta 11:51 pm Dec 30, 202311:51 pm

South Korean celebrity death curse: Explained

The tragic death of acclaimed South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, who garnered global fame with the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has left everyone in shock. The 48-year-old actor was found dead in his car in an apparent suicide—amid an investigation into his drug use—on Wednesday. Lee's demise adds to the distressing pattern of Korea's premature celebrity deaths, reflecting a broader mental health crisis. Let's investigate.

2/9

More about circumstances surrounding Lee's death

Lee reportedly faced a police investigation for alleged drug use, including marijuana and ketamine, as claimed by a high-end bar hostess. The drugs were purportedly consumed at her residence. A day before his tragic death, Lee sought a polygraph test from the police amid the ongoing inquiry. This case led to professional repercussions—with indications of his removal from certain projects reported by news outlets.

3/9

Pressure, fame, tragedy: What is the 'death curse'?

The ominous trend dubbed the "death curse" in Korea is often associated with mental health challenges. Korean artists—grappling with intense pressure—struggle with the trappings of fame. In the case of Lee, facing a drug investigation since October, the toll on his mental well-being was apparent. Accusations jeopardized his career, even leading to a travel ban, and fans speculate this led to his tragic suicide.

4/9

Lee's death puts spotlight on pressure faced by celebrities

The K-pop and K-drama industries have witnessed a string of tragic losses, underscoring a concerning mental health crisis. In December 2017, Kim Jong-hyun, aka Jonghyun, took his life at 27. In 2019, Singer Sulli (25) and fellow artist Goo Hara (28) were found dead in separate incidents. Goo was reportedly battling depression. In April 2023, the K-pop community lost Moonbin, Astro's 25-year-old member.

5/9

Mystery surrounding death of Jong Jae-yul

The death of 26-year-old actor-model Jeon Jae-yul—known for her roles in Zombie Detective (2020) and 2018's I Didn't Do My Best—remains shrouded in mystery. She reportedly passed away in April. Discovered lifeless in her home just before filming Wedding Impossible, she was buried privately, per reports. Speculation surrounds suicide, as there were no reported health complaints, while her family maintained silence on her death.

6/9

South Korea's alarming suicide rates

In 2021, South Korea reported a suicide rate of 26 per 100,000 people, the highest among the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, per a CNN report. Comparatively, Japan's rate stood at 15.7 per 100,000, and the United States reported 14.1 per 100,000.

7/9

'Fewer depressed individuals seek help in South Korea'

Psychiatrist Paik Jong-woo—director of the Korea Suicide Prevention Center—linked Korea's high suicide rate to social stigma. Studies indicate that fewer depressed individuals seek help in Korea compared to other nations. Expressing concern for those in showbiz, Paik suggested, "Artists tend to experience emotions more vividly...because their job is being loved by the public, they cannot help but be more sensitive to public views"

8/9

High frequency of deaths linked to pressure, exhaustive schedules?

Ascent to fame in the entertainment industry often results in internal turmoil, pushing several artists to their breaking points. The causes of these tragic deaths may differ, but it is undeniable that mortality rates within K-pop surpass those in comparable fields. Issues such as slave contracts, relentless work schedules, and the burden of meeting perfection standards contribute to the alarming frequency of such incidents.

9/9

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).