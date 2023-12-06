BLACKPINK to TWICE: K-pop girl groups that survived 7-year curse

K-pop girl groups that renewed their contracts after seven years

BLACKPINK made their fans happy by surviving the infamous "seven-year curse" and renewing their contract with YG Entertainment on Wednesday. However, details of the individual contracts of the four members are still under negotiation. The seven-year curse is a prevalent thing in the K-pop industry and mostly girl groups are its victims. Let's talk about the curse and the girl groups that survived it.

What is the seven-year curse?

It's the make-or-break period. When a group debuts, seven years is the maximum or the usual term of a contract after which negotiations between the agency and the idol, artist, or group take place to renew the contract or crack a new deal. In case negotiations don't fall into place, the group is either disbanded or members tend to leave the group.

TWICE

Formed by JYP Entertainment, the nine-member K-pop girl group TWICE debuted in October 2015 with their extended play The Story Begins. The members of the group are Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The group renewed its contract as well as the individual contracts with JYP Entertainment last year in July based on "strong trust."

Red Velvet

Breaking the seven-year jinx, the girl group Red Velvet completed its ninth year in the industry in 2023. The group debuted in 2014 with the single Happiness. The five members of the group are Joy, Yeri, Irene, Seulgi, and Wendy. They renewed the contract with SM Entertainment after seven years but fans are now anticipating the second renewal, set to happen after 10 years.

Dreamcatcher

Debuting in 2017 with the single album Nightmare, all seven members of the girl group Dreamcatcher renewed their contract in November last year with their agency Dreamcatcher Company even before their due expiration date. The seven members of the group are JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami, and Gahyeon. The group (a few members) first performed as Minx in 2014 before rebranding in 2017.

Apink

Formed by IST Entertainment, Apink debuted in April 2011 with Seven Springs of Apink. The group (then six members) renewed its contract after seven years and opted for a three-year extension (latter was chosen by five out of the six). However, in April, members Chorong, Bomi, Namjoo, and Hayoung left the agency. Only Eunji renewed her contract. The five members continue to perform together.