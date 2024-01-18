Box office collection: 'Merry Christmas' seeks gradual momentum on weekdays

Box office collection: 'Merry Christmas' seeks gradual momentum on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 09:22 am Jan 18, 2024

'Merry Christmas' box office collection

Every actor has that one film which becomes a pivotal part of their career. Katrina Kaif, known for her commercial filmography delved into something new with Merry Christmas and emerged victorious. From garnering praise for her portrayal of Maria to weaving an enigmatic chemistry with Vijay Sethupathi's Albert, the film has appealed to all. On the commercial front, it has been struggling for momentum.

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sriram Raghavan directorial earned Rs. 1.15 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 13.83 crore in India. The director has managed to deliver another cracking thriller after Andhadhun and fans are in awe of this slow-burner. The cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Tinnu Anand, and Vinay Pathak, among others.

