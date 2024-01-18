Jason Segel's birthday: His best moments as Marshall in 'HIMYM'

By Tanvi Gupta

Happy birthday, Jason Segel!

There are many quality characters in How I Met Your Mother, but Marshall Eriksen simply stands out! Jason Segel brought this character to life, who turned a year old on Thursday. While Marshall and Lily's (Alyson Hannigan) relationship is a fan favorite, his interactions with other characters are equally noteworthy. On Segel's birthday, we gather his standout moments as Marshall in the beloved series.

When Marshall showed us, how to be a best friend!

On St. Patrick's Day in S03's No Tomorrow, Ted (Josh Radnor) comes up with a theory that the universe rewards him for misdeeds. He exploits freebies, hits on a married woman, and enjoys stolen drinks until he gets punched by the man whose tab he abused. Ted recounts the night to Marshall—who forces him to confront his questionable behavior, including committing credit card fraud.

He comforts Robin when she feels homesick

In S04's episode, when Robin (Cobie Smulders) feels homesick, Marshall brings her to the Walleye Salon, a Minnesota-themed bar. However, she pretends to be from Minnesota, using Marshall's personal story to befriend the regulars. Marshall, unhappy with her deception and discovering their dislike for Canadians, exposes her. Feeling remorseful for his actions, Marshall then takes Robin to the Hoser Hut—a Canadian bar—to make amends.

When Marshall forgives Lily

In the Season 1 finale, Lily shocks Marshall by leaving for a San Francisco art fellowship. Devastated by this, Marshall grapples with the classic stages of grief, secluding himself in denial, depression, and anger for around 40 days. Lily returns and crashes Marshall's first post-breakup date, but he still forgives her, and their relationship rekindles. This showcased the enduring bond between the beloved characters.

How can one forget Marshall's iconic 'Slap Bet'

S02 unveils "Slap Bet." This comes when Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) and Marshall make a bet about Robin's past, and Barney loses. When given the option to accept 10 slaps at once or agree to five slaps delivered separately, Barney opts for the second. Marshall spaces out the slaps over the years, making it a comedic highlight. Let's admit—Barney often earned those well-timed slaps!

One of the best Marshall-Lily moment

In Season 9, Lily and Marshall clash over moving to Italy. After Lily's sudden change of heart to stay in New York, Marshall investigates with Ted and Barney. The truth unfolds—Lily is pregnant again! Marshall—overwhelmed with joy—expresses that she's giving him another baby, fulfilling his dream. The heartfelt moment solidifies their decision to move to Italy, marking one of the show's best Marshall-Lily moments.