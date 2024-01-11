Ali Fazal is about to script history with 'Kandahar' sequel

Jan 11, 2024

Ali Fazal will reprise his role in the sequel of 'Kandahar,' reportedly

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal might be on the verge of scripting history. The international success of his action-packed film Kandahar (2023) has sparked talks of a potential sequel, and if these discussions come to fruition, Fazal will have the honor of becoming the first Indian actor to feature in a successful global action film franchise. Fazal was seen as ISI agent Kahil in this espionage action thriller film headlined by Gerard Butler.

Why does this story matter?

Fazal is one of the few Indian actors to have successfully straddled the world of both Hindi and English cinema, without one interjecting the plans of another. So far, he has been featured in out-and-out Hollywood productions such as Furious 7, Victoria & Abdul, and Death on the Nile, as well as the Chinese film Xuanzang. Not just that, he also recently lent his voice to the Hindi dub of the anime series Solo Leveling.

What we know of the 'Kandahar' sequel

Speaking about the sequel, a source told Pinkvilla, "[Director Ric Roman Waugh] is known for creating franchise films. And Kandahar too ended on a cliffhanger with a prospect of a sequel. Ali was the lead antagonist and will be reprising his role in the sequel. The film will soon start development." Writer-producer-director and former stuntperson Waugh has earlier helmed films such as Angel Has Fallen, Greenland, and Shot Caller, among others.

Revisit the cast and plot of 'Kandahar'

IMDb describes the film's plot as: "A CIA operative and his translator flee from special forces in Afghanistan﻿ after exposing a covert mission." Besides Fazal, it also stars Navid Negahban, Vassilis Koukalani, Corey Johnson, and Mark Arnold. "We have to claim ourselves outside on the world stage and we have to do the work," the Mirzapur actor had said earlier about Indians' representation in world cinema. Kandahar is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Fazal's upcoming projects

Last year, Fazal was seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's espionage thriller Khufiya, co-starring Tabu, Ashish Tripathi, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It's streaming on Netflix. Up next, he has Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino in the pipeline, which co-stars a large ensemble comprising Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, and Pankaj Tripathi. He will also reprise his role of Guddu in Mirzapur 3, which will debut on Prime Video.