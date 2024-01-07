Hollywood actor Cindy Morgan dies at 69: Her illustrious career

Hollywood actor Cindy Morgan, best known for Galaxis and Disney's original Tron film, was found dead on December 30, reports said on Sunday. She was 69. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed her death due to natural causes, per TMZ. Morgan rose to fame for her portrayal of Lacey Underall in the 1980 sports-comedy Caddyshack alongside Bill Murray and Chevy Chase.

Morgan's roommate called cops; investigation is underway

On December 30, the police received a distress call from Morgan's roommate at their Lake Worth Beach residence. The roommate mentioned she had returned from a holiday and knocked on Morgan's door but didn't receive a response. Alarmed by a potent odor, she contacted emergency services. After cops arrived, Morgan's lifeless body, with no signs of foul play, was found. An investigation is underway.

Early life and humble beginnings

Born in Chicago in 1954, Morgan was the first in her family to pursue higher education, enrolling to study communications at Northern Illinois University. Following a stint in local news and radio, she moved to Los Angeles in 1978. In 1979, she gained recognition as the "Irish Spring girl," featuring in commercials for the brand. Concurrently, she devoted time to acting classes and workshops.

Breakthrough role with 'Caddyshack' and other film credits

Morgan secured her first film role in the 1979 movie Up Yours, followed by portraying her breakthrough role in Caddyshack (1980). She also featured in films like Galaxis (1995) and Open Mic'rs (2006). She worked on TV movies like The Midnight Hour (1985) and Solomon's Universe (1985), too. Her most recent role was voicing Mason's mother in the 2022 film Face of the Trinity.

Memorable roles in TV and career highlights

Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, Morgan appeared in several television series and films. After Caddyshack, she was featured in shows like The Love Boat, CHiPs, Bring 'Em Back Alive, Hawaiian Heat, The Fall Guy, Tough Cookies, Falcon Crest, Beverly Hills Buntz, and The Larry Sanders Show. In 1982, she memorably starred in Disney's Tron as computer programmer Lora Baines and her alter-ego Yori.